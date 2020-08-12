7 Inverness Elementary School teachers exposed to COVID-19

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Shelby County Schools has announced that seven teachers at Inverness Elementary School have been exposed to COVID-19.

The school district says six classroom teachers and one remote teacher will not return to school until Aug. 20.

The remote teacher will continue to teach virtually, but the classroom teachers will work with substitute teachers to give instruction for their classes for the first four days of the academic year.

Shelby County Schools has not released any more information about the teachers and their exposure to the virus. The school district says the teachers’ students have been notified.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42, as this is an ongoing story.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES

CBS 42 Cares

See more on CBS 42 Cares page