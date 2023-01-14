AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that seven people died after being hit by a tornado Thursday afternoon.

Robert Gardner Jr., 70, and Deanne Marie Corbin, 59, lived in the same residence and were killed in the 800 block of Sandy Ridge Road.

Christopher Corbin Jr., 46 and Tessa Celeste Desmet, 21, lived in the same residence and are related to Gardner and Corbin from the 800 block. They were killed in the 1000 block of Sandy Ridge Road.

Carmen Cox Autery, 59, was killed in the 1000 block of Sandy Ridge Road. Autery’s death was not related to the other deaths on the road.

Andrea Sue Taylor, 61, was reported missing Thursday in the 800 block of County Road 140 and was located dead early Friday morning.

Solomon Antiono Smith, 50, was killed in the 900 block of County Road 140.

Preliminary reports from the National Weather Service Office showed the tornado to be at least an EF-3 with winds up to 150 mph. Hundreds of homes in the areas of Old Kingston, Posey’s Crossroads, White City and Marbury were either damaged or destroyed.