6th grade class at Tuscaloosa middle school goes virtual after COVID-19 outbreak

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The entire sixth-grade class at a middle school in Tuscaloosa has switched to virtual learning after an outbreak of COVID-19 cases.

According to Lesley Bruinton with Tuscaloosa City Schools, 59 students in sixth grade at Tuscaloosa Magnet School – Middle have tested positive for the virus– reportedly over 13% of the entire class.

The entire class will now quarantine and learn remotely. In-person learning will resume at the school starting on Sept. 20.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.