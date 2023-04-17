BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate serving out a life sentence at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility died over the weekend, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office reports.

The inmate, who name was not publicly revealed, was reportedly found unresponsive in the prison’s infirmary, where he was being treated for “significant natural diseases,” at approximately 8:07 p.m. Sunday. At 8:30 p.m., he was pronounced dead.

According to the JCCO, no evidence of trauma or foul play was found in his death.

The inmate, who was 69 years old, had been serving a life sentence for a robbery, rape and kidnapping conviction out of Mobile County in 1986.

The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating the circumstances surrounding the inmate’s death.