68-year old victim struck by train and later dies is identified

(WIAT) — A woman was pronounced dead by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office after succumbing to her injuries. She was struck by a train. The incident happened Thursday evening, on October 24 at the 3200 block of 29th Avenue North.

According to the coroner’s office, the victim, 68-year-old Shirley Prewitt Mitchell of Birmingham, Alabama, was walking near a set of railroad tracks. There she was reportedly hit by a train.

Workers on the train were unaware of Mitchell being struck. Mitchell was able to make her way from the tracks to yell for help. A person heard Mitchell’s cries for help at 10:11 p.m.

Prewitt was transported to UAB Hospital but later died at 10:55 p.m.

