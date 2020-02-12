68-year-old victim dies week later after house fire; Birmingham Fire and Rescue investigating

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has announced the death of a victim who received burn injuries from a house fire.

Bessie Jenkins Montgomery, 68, was pronounced dead Feb.11 at 8:15 a.m. after receiving burns on her body from the Feb.5 fire in her home.

According to the coroner’s office, Montgomery was in her home at the 900 block of Garden Street in Birmingham when a fire broke out at her residence.

Montgomery was recovered from the house fire and transported to UAB Hospital for treatment of burn injuries. Her adult son, who lived with her, was at home at the time of the fire. He managed to escape with very few injuries.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue is investigating the cause of the house fire.

