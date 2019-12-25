68-year-old Seale man killed in crash on Hwy 431

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash on Hwy 431 Tuesday afternoon resulted in the death of one man and another person injured.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 68-year-old Glenn Eugene Franco was killed when his car crashed at the intersection of Uchee Hill Highway, just south of Phenix City.

The crash occurred just after 4 p.m. and Franco was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the second vehicle has been taken to a local hospital with undisclosed injuries.

No other information has been released at this time. ALEA is continuing to investigate the incident.

