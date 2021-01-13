67-year-old man shot, killed in vehicle in Bessemer identified

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are searching for any suspects involved in the deadly shooting of a 67-year-old man on Jan. 11.

Around 7:50 p.m., Bessemer Police responded to the 2800 block of 12th Avenue North. Police arrived and found a victim shot while in his car. The victim was later identified as Zachery Brown, Jr. He was 67 years old from Birmingham, Ala.

Brown was transported to UAB Hospital where he was pronounced dead early the next morning.

At this time, there are no suspects in costody.