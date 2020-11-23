65-year-old shot, killed in Sylacauga, homicide investigation underway

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 65-year-old man in Sylacauga.

According to TCSO, David Earl Whetstone was found dead suffering from a gunshot wound Sunday night in the 700 block of Center Hill Road.

An autopsy is underway but at this time, authorities are investigating the case as a homicide.

No other information has been released at this time. If you have any information on the case, contact TCSO at 256-761-2141.

