65-year-old shot, killed in Sylacauga, homicide investigation underway

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 65-year-old man in Sylacauga.
According to TCSO, David Earl Whetstone was found dead suffering from a gunshot wound Sunday night in the 700 block of Center Hill Road.
An autopsy is underway but at this time, authorities are investigating the case as a homicide.
No other information has been released at this time. If you have any information on the case, contact TCSO at 256-761-2141.
