65-year-old man found dead in Birmingham house fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A death investigation is underway after a 65-year-old man was found dead after a house fire in Birmingham Friday morning.

According to Jefferson County Coroner Bill Yates, the Center Point Fire Department responded to the fire in the 2800 block of Potts Hollow Road just after 3 a.m. Authorities discovered Jerry Lewis McReath inside the home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in the investigation of the cause of the fire.

No other information has been released.