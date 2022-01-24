65-year-old inmate found dead in cell at Jefferson County Jail

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding an inmate who was found dead in his cell at the Jefferson County Jail on Sunday night.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found a 65-year-old inmate unresponsive in a cell at 7:15 p.m. Sunday. The man, whose identity has not been released, was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

JCSO reports that the man was being held on the medical floor and was in a cell by himself; there were no signs of trauma or foul play.