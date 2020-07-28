65% of teachers are ‘uncomfortable’ with returning to school, survey from AEA says

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In a survey conducted by the Alabama Education Association, 65% of teachers in the state feel “uncomfortable” about schools reopening during the coronavirus pandemic.

The survey took responses from nearly 41,000 educators from across Alabama and asked them questions regarding the back-to-school plans made by districts and the state.

Some of the other key findings from the survey found that 62% of teachers think schools should start the school year with remote learning only, 63% are in favor of a mandatory mask ordinance for students and 36% have considered quitting or retiring early due to having to go back in the pandemic.

To see the full survey results, click here.

Receiving almost 41,000 responses, our COVID-19 survey yielded what we’ve heard educators say over and over – 65% are very uncomfortable returning to schools amid the current pandemic. View the complete survey results here: https://t.co/qEYnkyLgVP. #AEAfightingforyou pic.twitter.com/9pijApsBYH — Alabama Education Association (@myAEA) July 28, 2020

LATEST POSTS