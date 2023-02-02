BIRMINGHAM, AL (WIAT) – 65 homes surrounding Protective Stadium were repaired and more are expected as a result of a partnership between the City of Birmingham and Protective Life.

The initiative is focused on the five primary neighborhoods located near the stadium. Homes in the area with damages can be fixed free of charge, if qualified.

“If we only depend on tax dollars, there will be a long line and long time before things can get done. But when you have a genuine public-private partnership with the private sector and corporate partners stepping up like Protective Life,” Mayor Randall Woodfin said. “You can get the help to those most in need.”

“We also recognized it was going to impact the neighborhoods around the stadium and we wanted to help their lives be improved at the same time,” President Rich Bielen of Protective Life Corporation said.

Barbara Thomas, longtime resident and neighborhood President of Norwood, had her home get repaired as a result of the initiative.

“I just want to say thank you and my thank you is small compared to the impact this program has had on the Norwood community,” Thomas said. “But my small thank you comes from my heart.”

Anyone living in Druid Hills, Fountain Heights, Norwood, Evergreen or Central City neighborhoods can call 205-996-0884 to confirm eligibility.