BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Fire and Rescue Department is investigating a house fire where a man was found dead early Saturday morning.

Officers arrived to the 1600 block of 34th Street SW where they found William Kenneth Smith, 61, unresponsive inside the home around 2:41 a.m. At 3:14 a.m., he was pronounced dead.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service.