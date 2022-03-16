BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service took a man to the hospital after he was pulled out of the floodwaters near the Southtown area of the city Wednesday afternoon.

According to BFRS Captain Orlando Reynolds, the 60-year-old was pulled from the water by bystanders in the 8400 block of 23rd Street South. They then performed CPR until first responders arrived. The man was then taken to St. Vincent’s Hospital and is believed to be in critical condition.

BRFS say they responded to over 20 water-related calls Wednesday afternoon, eight of which were actual rescues.

