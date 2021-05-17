6-year-old child dies after accidentally being shot in Shelby County

COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WIAT) — A 6-year-old child has died after accidentally being shot in the Maylene community Monday morning, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office reports.

At approximately 10 a.m., Shelby County dispatchers received a call about a child who had been shot on Goldilocks Lane in Maylene. Deputies and medical personnel responded to the scene and transported the child to Shelby Baptist Medical Center, where they later died.

According to the SCSO, the initial investigation indicates the victim was accidentally shot by a 3-year-old sibling using a gun found in the home.

“This was a truly tragic morning for Shelby County. Our agency grieves with the family of this child,” Shelby County Sheriff John Samaniego said. “I would like to thank the Alabaster Fire Department, County 17 Fire and Rescue, and Southeast Shelby Rescue for their assistance.”