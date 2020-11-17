6 injured, 1 airlifted after trolley accident in Gadsden

(WEIS Radio)

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — An accident involving a trolley and car in Gadsden left six people injured Tuesday morning.

According to Gadsden EMS Chief Will Reed, the trolley and car crashed into each other just after 10 a.m.

One of the injured people were airlifted to a Birmingham hospital. The other victims were taken to local hospitals.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

