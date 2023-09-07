BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A 59-year-old inmate at William Donaldson Correctional Facility died Tuesday.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Sam Kevin Cox was found unresponsive at 12:05 p.m. by medical staff in the prison infirmary. He was being treated for “significant natural diseases.” Cox was pronounced dead at 12:35 p.m.

A postmortem examination was performed on Cox Wednesday. No evidence of trauma or foul play was found. The Alabama Department of Correction is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

Cox was serving a life sentence for murder from a 1992 conviction out of Pike County.