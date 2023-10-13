FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — A 55-year-old woman was killed in a house fire in Fairfield overnight.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, firefighters responded to a house fire on the 4900 block Lloyd Noland Parkway in Fairfield around 10:55 p.m. Thursday. After extinguishing the fire, crew members located the body of a woman inside the home.

The coroner’s office has positively identified the woman, but is withholding the name until her family is notified.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Alabama State Fire Marshal’s Office, while the circumstances surrounding the unidentified woman’s death is under investigation by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.