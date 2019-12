BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- Birmingham Fire and Rescue say a 55-year-old woman died late Wednesday night in a house fire.

Firefighters were called to Division Avenue before midnight. They say when they arrived, they found a woman inside the house. She was taken to UAB where she later died

No other victims were found in the house. A spokesman for Birmingham Fire and Rescue says there were no working smoke detectors inside of the house. He also says the fire started from unattended cooking.