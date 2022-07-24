LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 55-year-old Haleyville man died in a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in Lawrence County.

According to troopers, Rafael Marchen was injured when his V-Star motorcycle collided with a BMW Mini Cooper at 5:30 p.m. The crash occurred on Alabama 33 near the 20 mile marker, five miles south of Moulton.

Marchen was transported by helicopter to Huntsville Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division will continue to investigate.