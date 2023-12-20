TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The 53rd Kentuck Festival of the Arts will be held Oct. 19 through Oct. 20, they announced Wednesday.

The exact location of the 2024 festival will be announced in the coming weeks. This news comes after it was announced that the festival would not be held in Northport for the first time in over 50 years.

The Kentuck Festival of the Arts has a rich 52-year history as a nationally known arts and culture hub featuring more than 270 artists, live music, spoken word, activities for children, folk and contemporary craft demonstrations, food trucks and local craft brews.

In addition to the two days of the festival, Kentuck artists in the schools program bring 22 Kentuck Festival artists to 10 Tuscaloosa County and 10 Tuscaloosa City Elementary Schools for a morning of art demonstrations and hands-on activities the Friday before the festival.

Kentuck Festival of the Arts was most recently recognized by Alabama Department of Tourism as one of the top-10 events to attend in Alabama in 2018 and by Alabama Magazine as one of the “Best of Bama 2022.”