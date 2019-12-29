53-year-old man abducted, beaten in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A 53-year-old man is being treated at DCH medical center for multiple injuries after he reports he was abducted and beaten Saturday evening.

Around 6 p.m., the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office contacted Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit investigators about a shooting in the 21000 block of Sycamore Road in McCalla, Ala.

The 53-year-old victim reported he was abducted by two male suspects in another county, Capt. Kip Hart tells CBS 42. He told authorities he was driven around and beaten.

After the two suspects exited the interstate, the victim was kicked out of the vehicle and told to walk away, authorities report. The victim said he saw one of the suspects with a rifle pointed at him as he continued to walk away. He was then struck by gunfire in the upper thigh.

The 53-year-old man was transported to DCH medical center in Tuscaloosa where he is being treated for multiple injuries.

At this time, no arrests have been made in this case. This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for more updates.