CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WIAT) – Authorities are searching for a man last seen on Friday leaving work.

The Childersburg Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing person. Robert Doran Toney has not been seen or heard from since leaving work from Nippon Oil in Childersburg on Friday, October 11, at around 2 P.M.

Toney, 53 was last seen driving a silver 2014 Nissan Versa 4DR vehicle, tag # 61BF571.

Anyone with information may contact Central Dispatch at 256.761.1556.