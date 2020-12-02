53 Tuscaloosa firefighters off duty due to testing positive, being exposed to COVID-19

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Fire Department is without 53 firefighters after an outbreak of COVID-19.
According to Chris Williamson with TFD, the firefighters were off the job either due to testing positive or being exposed to the virus.
No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.
