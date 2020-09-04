52-year-old man killed in golf cart accident in Jefferson County

MORRIS, Ala. (WIAT) — A 52-year-old man was killed Wednesday after being pinned to the ground by a golf cart that had rolled over him.

At approximately 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 7600 block of Self Lane in Morris to investigate a report of a person being run over by a golf cart. According to a press release from the JCSO, witnesses claimed a 52-year-old man was out working in his yard when his 72-year-old neighbor drove up to him with his golf cart to talk to him.

“When the driver of the golf cart went to leave, he didn’t realize his golf cart was in reverse and accidentally backed over the victim,” the release stated. “The golf cart turned over during the accident and pinned the victim between the cart and the cement.”

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries Thursday. Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.

