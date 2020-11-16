51-year-old man killed in crash on I-65 in Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Hoover Police Department is investigating a car crash that left a 51-year-old man Sunday night.

According to the HPD, a Chevrolet Avalanche crashed into the back of a Ford Excursion that was pulling a trailer behind it on I-65 just after 8:45 p.m. The Avalanche then struck the median and rolled over on the driver’s side, partially ejecting the driver in the process. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver was identified as Philip Oneal Amick of Alabaster.

No other information has been released at this time. The investigation is still ongoing.

