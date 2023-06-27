BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility died after being transferred to the prison infirmary for medical care over the weekend.

Eric Tyronne Person, 51, was found unresponsive in his dorm area by staff at 4:34 a.m. Saturday Person was then taken to the prison infirmary before being transported to UAB Hospital. Person was pronounced dead at 8:51 a.m.

The cause of death is undetermined, but no foul play is suspected as of Tuesday. The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating the circumstances surrounding Person’s death.