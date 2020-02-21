Woman identified in fatal head-on collision on Hwy. 79 in Pinson

PINSON, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified a 51-year-old victim that died in a vehicle collision in the 9900 block of Highway 79 in Pinson.

Jefferson County and Blount County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a traffic accident on Thursday at 3:39 p.m. on Highway 79 near the Blount County Line. When they arrived at the scene, they found Stephanie Ann Chaney, 51, of Remlap, dead.

The initial investigation shows that Chaney was traveling south on Hwy. 79 when she crossed the center line and collided head-on with a dump truck.

The driver of the dump truck was not injured.

Chaney was pronounced dead at 3:47 p.m.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Accident Reconstruction Team is continuing the investigation.

