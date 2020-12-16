$50,000 worth of drugs, firearms seized in BPD bust

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department says it has seized more than $50,000 worth of drugs as well as several firearms in a bust this week.

According to BPD, officers executed a search warrant in west Birmingham and arrested five subjects, four of which were on felony charges.

Authorities say 3,300 grams of marijuana, 25 Xanax pills, 19 Hydrocodone pills, 30 OxyContin/Percocet pills and 25 ecstasy pills were taken in the bust. Of the firearms seized, one was reported stolen.

No other information has been released at this time.

