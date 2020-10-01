5,000 gallons of sodium hydrosulfite spilled on I-59 in 18-wheeler accident

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews are working to control a chemical spill after an 18-wheeler overturned on Interstate 59.

Around 2 p.m., authorities responded to an overturned 18-wheeler on I-59 near the Arkadelphia exit.

OVERTURNED 18-WHEELER: An 18-wheeler flipped onto its side on I-59 N. Major delays right now.



TRAFFIC ALERTS: https://t.co/qJNKjDJLrC pic.twitter.com/LEVjujia7v — CBS 42 (@CBS_42) October 1, 2020

Birmingham Fire and Rescue said 5,000 gallons of sodium hydrosulfite spilled when the 18-wheeler overturned. The chemical is corrosive and toxic, Battalion Chief Jackie Hix said. The Birmingham Fire and Rescue hazardous unit is on the way to gain control of the scene.

At this time, the I-59 Arkadelphia exit is blocked and the I-65 southbound lane on the junction is shut down.

Check back with CBS 42 for more udpates.

