$500 reward offered for information on deadly Etowah County shooting

ATTALA, Ala. (WIAT) — A reward is now being offered for information leading to the individual or individuals responsible for a deadly shooting in Attalla over the weekend.

During a press conference Monday, Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton said there was a $500 that was being offered for information leading to an arrest in a shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

Around 2 a.m., deputies were called to a shooting at 525 Country Road in Attalla, where 21-year-old Alli Tucker and 18-year-old Kaleb Blake Whitworth had been shot during a party. Whitworth later died from his injuries while Tucker is in recovery.

Horton said that during the investigation, law enforcement recovered a black durag, a Georgia Bulldogs jersey and a revolver near the scene that they believe belonged to the suspect.

“These items are believed to have belonged to the shooter, who is unknown at this time,” Horton said.

Horton said that at this point, judging from interviews conducted with people at the party, the suspect is a male between the ages of 17 and 25 years old and driving a black Dodge Charger.

“He was a black male. Younger. Been said to have an athletic build. Had dreadlocks that were at the time of the shooting concealed somewhat under a doo rag, it is described by the witnesses, and he was tall and slender and he was driving a black Dodge Charger,” Horton said.

At the time of his death, Whitworth was out on bond in a capital murder case, where he and four other people were charged in a 2018 homicide in Gadsden. However, Horton does not see a connection to the two cases at this time.

“At this time, we don’t have anything that links the two cases together particularly,” he said.

Horton said information shared with the department would be kept confidential. Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact Capt. Robin Grant at 256-546-2825.

