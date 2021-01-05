$500 incentive approved for Bessemer City School employees working during pandemic

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A one-time $500 incentive has been approved for all permanent full-time Bessemer City School employees.

This incentive of $500 is due to the additional duties carried out or to be carried out as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The proposal received unanimous approval from all present board members during tonight’s called board meeting.

“Words cannot express the scope of my appreciation and pride for the work you have done, and will continue to do,” says Dr. Autumm Jeter, superintendent. “You consistently go above and beyond expectations to ensure the students of Bessemer receive a quality education in safe and clean schools. While we cannot place monetary value on the work you have done, please know that your efforts and your impact are not unnoticed.”

This $500 incentive applies to all certified and classified employees holding permanent, full-time status with the Bessemer City School System as of Dec. 22, 2020. Payment is expected to go out no later than Jan. 22, 2021.