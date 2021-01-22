PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) is hosting a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic Friday at the Pelham Civic Complex for people 75 years of age and older, first responders, and health care workers.

The clinic will operate Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and will administer up to 500 vaccine doses to eligible recipients on a first come, first serve basis.

Eligible health care workers include in-home health care providers and people working in pharmacies, labs, doctor’s offices, mental health facilities, funeral homes, and county health departments.

Here’s what to expect, according to ADPH:

Police officers will be on hand to assist with traffic flow in the parking lot at the Civic Complex. Please wait in your vehicle until you receive a number. Once the clinic opens at 8:30am, we will utilize digital message boards in the parking lot to let you know when you should make your way inside the complex. Please use the front entrance to the banquet hall (closest to the parking lot).

Once inside, your temperature will be recorded, and you’ll complete a COVID-19 vaccine screening. Please bring a valid driver’s license or ID card and your insurance card. There is no charge/copay to receive the vaccine.

Once you receive the vaccine, you’ll be monitored for 15 minutes prior to leaving the Civic Complex. You’ll also receive information from the ADPH about when you’ll need to return for the second dose.