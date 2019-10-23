50 AHSAA football games moved to Thursday to avoid inclement weather

(WIAT) — Due to weather forecasts of potential severe rain, 50 AHSAA high school football games will be played Thursday night instead of Friday.
Here is a list of all the games that will be rescheduled:
Class 1A
- Billingsley at Lanett
- Hackleburg at Vina
- Ragland at Spring Garden
Class 2A
- Addison at Hatton
- Central-Hayneville at Highland Home
- Cleveland at Westbrook Christian
- Fyffe at Ider
- Gaston at Ohatchee
- Red Bay at Tharptown
- Section at North Sand Mountain
- Selma (6A) at Aliceville
- Sheffield at Tanner
- Southeastern at Tarrant
- Vincent at Fayetteville
Class 3A
- B.B. Comer at Weaver
- Greene County at Oakman
- Hale County at Winfield
- Isabella (1A) at Fultondale
- Phil Campbell at Colbert Heights
- J.B. Pennington at Midfield
- Mobile Christian at St. Michael Catholic
Class 4A
- Ashville at Anniston
- Deshler at West Limestone
- Fayette County at Good Hope
- Hokes Bluff at Jacksonville
- Randolph at North Jackson
- St. John Paul II Catholic at DAR
- West Morgan at Priceville
- White Plains at Oneonta
Class 5A
- Briarwood Christian at Fairfield
- Ardmore at Madison County
- Brewer at Scottsboro
- Center Point at Central, Clay County
- Douglas at Alexandria
- East Limestone at Guntersville
- Hamilton at Jasper
- Hayden at West Point
- Jackson at LeFlore
- John Carroll Catholic at Ramsay
- Wenonah at Parker
Class 6A
- Brookwood at McAdory
- Clay-Chalkville at Huffman
- Hazel Green at Hartselle
- Jackson-Olin at Homewood
- Minor at Carver, Birmingham
- Northridge at Bessemer City
- Park Crossing at Carver, Montgomery
- Paul Bryant at Hueytown
Class 7A
- Austin at James Clemens
According to AHSAA Director of Communications Ron Ingram, the decision to move the games were made by the schools and not AHSAA. AHSAA does advise schools to move games up rather than back in cases of inclement weather.
