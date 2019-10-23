50 AHSAA football games moved to Thursday to avoid inclement weather

(WIAT) — Due to weather forecasts of potential severe rain, 50 AHSAA high school football games will be played Thursday night instead of Friday.

Here is a list of all the games that will be rescheduled:

Class 1A

Billingsley at Lanett

Hackleburg at Vina

Ragland at Spring Garden

Class 2A

Addison at Hatton

Central-Hayneville at Highland Home

Cleveland at Westbrook Christian

Fyffe at Ider

Gaston at Ohatchee

Red Bay at Tharptown

Section at North Sand Mountain

Selma (6A) at Aliceville

Sheffield at Tanner

Southeastern at Tarrant

Vincent at Fayetteville

Class 3A

B.B. Comer at Weaver

Greene County at Oakman

Hale County at Winfield

Isabella (1A) at Fultondale

Phil Campbell at Colbert Heights

J.B. Pennington at Midfield

Mobile Christian at St. Michael Catholic

Class 4A

Ashville at Anniston

Deshler at West Limestone

Fayette County at Good Hope

Hokes Bluff at Jacksonville

Randolph at North Jackson

St. John Paul II Catholic at DAR

West Morgan at Priceville

White Plains at Oneonta

Class 5A

Briarwood Christian at Fairfield

Ardmore at Madison County

Brewer at Scottsboro

Center Point at Central, Clay County

Douglas at Alexandria

East Limestone at Guntersville

Hamilton at Jasper

Hayden at West Point

Jackson at LeFlore

John Carroll Catholic at Ramsay

Wenonah at Parker

Class 6A

Brookwood at McAdory

Clay-Chalkville at Huffman

Hazel Green at Hartselle

Jackson-Olin at Homewood

Minor at Carver, Birmingham

Northridge at Bessemer City

Park Crossing at Carver, Montgomery

Paul Bryant at Hueytown

Class 7A

Austin at James Clemens

According to AHSAA Director of Communications Ron Ingram, the decision to move the games were made by the schools and not AHSAA. AHSAA does advise schools to move games up rather than back in cases of inclement weather.

