5-year-old killed in Morris after finding handgun

MORRIS, Ala. (WIAT) — A 5-year-old in Morris has died from their injuries after finding a handgun Sunday night.

According to the Morris Police Department, the incident occurred in the 8600 block of Triple Creek Sunday night. The child passed away Monday.

MPD says they will be sending their findings to the District Attorney’s Office Tuesday due to Memorial Day holiday.

