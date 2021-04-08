5-year-old injured in Patton Park shooting ‘progressing greatly’ in physical therapy

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 5-year-old child who was injured in the deadly Easter Sunday shooting in Patton Park is “progressing greatly” according to his mother Thursday night.

Justice Holness was hit in both of his lungs by a gunshot. He was in stable condition following the incident.

The shooting has left a mark on the Birmingham community. 32-year-old Areyelle Meishaun Yarbrough was killed and five others, including Holness, were injured.

A vigil was held for the victims on Monday and several parks, including Patton Park, have implemented curfews due to an uptick in crime across Jefferson County.

On Thursday, multiple law enforcement agencies held press conferences to address the ongoing violence. A 16-year-old was killed in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night.

At this time, no suspects are in custody for the Patton Park shooting. A $10,000 reward is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest in that case.

If you would like to donate and help Holness and his family’s medical expenses, click here.