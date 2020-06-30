5-year-old hospitalized after shooting in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 5-year-old child has been sent to Children’s Hospital suffering a gunshot wound, Birmingham police report.

Around 4:10 p.m., South Precinct officers responded to Children’s Hospital on an initial report of a person threatening to shoot inside of the hospital.

Once police officers arrived, they found that a man entered the hospital stating he had a child that was shot. There were no threats of violence inside of the hospital, police report.

The 5-year-old child was taken to the hospital with a personal vehicle with life-threatening gunshot wound, according to Birmingham PD.

Police say the child was inside of a vehicle riding on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive when an unknown person inside another vehicle fired shots into the vehicle, striking the child.

There are no suspects in custody at this time and a motive has not been established for the shooting.

Check back for updates.