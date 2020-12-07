5-year-old girl helps run Birmingham Mommy & Me boutique

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — At just 5 years old, Kenzie Love is helping run a business, starting the Mommy & Me boutique Kenzie’s Closet with her mom in 2019.

The two have been dressing alike since Kenzie was born. It started with just T-shirts, but then progressed to full matching outfits.

“So I was like — let’s help other moms look perfect with their little mini. So we started Kenzie’s closet,” mother Jacques Love said.

The mom of three said she has a special bond with her only daughter, and working together strengthens their friendship.

“I want her to know working for herself is like the biggest blessing. I want her to understand working for herself and providing jobs for other people, and not working for anyone else,” she said. “That’s what I’m trying to instill in her and the rest of my kids.”

She’s teaching her daughter to be an entrepreneur — a lesson Kenzie does not take lightly.

“I want the costumer to be happy,” Kenzie Love said.

Kenzie’s Closet outfits can be purchased online. They also have pop-up shops around Birmingham.