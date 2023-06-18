CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Cullman County Coroner’s Office confirmed a 5-year-old child drowned Saturday night at Smith Lake.

According to Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick, 911 was notified just before 6 p.m. of a child missing. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Sgt. Jeremy Burkett stated the ALEA’s Aviation Unit, Marine Patrol and Highway Patrol Divisions all responded to the Crane Hill area of Smith Lake at around 6 p.m. to assist in the search of a missing child.

Kilpatrick said the 5-year-old’s body was found around 7:30 p.m.