GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — A 5-year-old child is dead after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday evening.

According to Sgt. Marcus Hill with the Gadsden Police Department, officers responded around 5:55 p.m. to the call of a child being struck by a vehicle in the 3500 block of Madison Avenue.

The child was transported to a local hospital for treatment, but later died from their injuries.

No other information is available at this time, as the GPD is continuing to investigate.