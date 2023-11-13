TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating the death of a child who was found at their home in Trussville Monday morning.

According to Lt. Clint Riner of the Trussville Police Department, a 5-year old child was found unresponsive in a laundry hamper at their home. The child died shortly after being taken to St. Vincent’s Hospital.

The cause of the child’s death has not been determined yet. As of Monday morning, no one has been charged in the case, which remains under investigation

Riner said more information on the child’s death would be released later Monday.