BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One 5-year-old boy who is undergoing cancer treatment got some exciting news Tuesday.

During a special trip to the Birmingham Zoo, Kayden was told that through Magic Moments, a wish-granting organization, he would be taking a trip with his family to Disney World. Money for the trip was raised by freshmen at UAB.

Magic Moments is the only wish-granting organization devoted exclusively to children ages 4-18 in Alabama who are diagnosed with life-threatening illnesses.

“Magic Moments provides a caring support network by not only personally connecting with the children served by the organization, but also connecting children and families in similar situations with each other,” a statement from the group read.