5-year-old boy injured in accidental shooting in Birmingham

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 5-year-old boy was taken to a nearby hospital Thursday after accidently shooting himself with his father’s gun while waiting in the car in Birmingham.

eAt approximately 4:36 p.m. Thursday, deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office were called to a hospital to investigate the circumstances of a boy who was being treated for a gunshot wound. According to the JCSO, the boy’s father claimed the child had been left in a car parked in the near an apartment along Westbrook Drive in Birmingham.

“The child’s father said that he left the child in the vehicle while he briefly went back inside,” a statement from the JCSO read. “The father reported that when he returned, he found the child covered in blood and drove him to the hospital.”

Detectives believe the father had a small caliber pistol under the driver’s seat that had slid to the back seat, where the child found it and shot himself.

The incident was initially reported to the Birmingham Police Department, who followed up with the JCSO.

“The boy’s father said that he initially gave another version of what happened because he did not have a permit for the pistol,” the JCSO statement read.

The Department of Human Resources was contacted to do follow-up on the welfare of the child.

