5-year-old Alabama girl dresses up as Rosa Parks

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One adorable Birmingham resident dressed up as one of the many iconic figures in Black History this February.

Five-year-old Paityn Jean is a kindergartener at Princeton Alternative School in Birmingham. She dressed up as Rosa Parks for a Black History Month contest at school.

Parks famously refused to give up her seat on a segregated us in Montgomery, Ala. in 1955.

Jean’s grandmother thought she looked so much like Parks that she took pictures of her as she rode a Birmingham MAX Bus for the first time to recreate the historic moment.

While riding the bus, the driver spoke with her for 25 minutes on his route. He talked to her about what he knew about Parks, Jean’s mom, Tamika Lomax, said. Jean listened and talked to the driver saying, “that’s why she wasn’t going to the back of the bus.” Her mom noted that she had to let Paityn carry her Louis Vuitton purse to try to match her photo with Rosa Parks.