5-vehicle wreck in Tuscaloosa kills 1, injures Alabama State Trooper

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department reported Sunday that an accident involving five vehicles killed one person and injured an on-duty Alabama State Trooper.

The wreck happened around 9:35 a.m. at the intersection of McFarland Boulevard and Veterans Memorial Parkway.

The trooper suffered minor injuries.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency took over the investigation from TPD. The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

