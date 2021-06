BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Five apartment units have been damaged after a fire broke out at a Birmingham complex Thursday.

According to the Birmingham Fire Department, the fire broke out at 2110 10th Place West in Birmingham just before 12:30 p.m. Thursday. Five apartment units were damage.

No one was home in the apartments during the fire. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

