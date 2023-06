Head-On Collision on the 200 block of 3rd Avenue West.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Monday, June 5, at approximately 1:58 p.m., Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service (BFRS) responded to a head-on collision.

The car collision occurred on the 200 block of 3rd Avenue West. Thus far, five of the persons involved have been transported to area hospitals in critical condition; One was transported to Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

