5 people hurt in shooting

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) —Multiple people are injured after a shooting in the Temerson Square area of downtown Tuscaloosa early Saturday morning.

Officers arrived to the scene at the 2300 block of Fourth Street at 2:47 a.m. Police say shots

were fired in the parking lot and outside of a nightclub, with at least five people hurt.

They were transported to DCH Regional Medical Center. No word yet on their injuries.

Multiple suspects have been detained and questioned. The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit responded and will release any further information as it becomes available.

