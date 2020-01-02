5 people ‘held against their will’ in Fairfield, suspect believed to be relative

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a man holding five people against their will overnight.

According to JCSO, deputies received a call Thursday morning that she and four others had been held at gunpoint from 6 p.m. New Year’s Day to daybreak Jan. 2. They were forced to remove their clothing and some were then handcuffed together.

Aritonio Lawrence Bell, 30, has been named a suspect in the case. He is a relative to one of the victims. JCSO says Bell may have been angry with members of the household for financial reasons.

Bell has not been caught at this time. If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact JCSO at (205) 325-1450.

LATEST POSTS